Apple iOS 12.3 Released: AirPlay 2, Updated Apple TV App, And More

Apple has started rolling out iOS 12.3 update for all eligible iPhones and iPads which majorly focuses on the new Apple TV app and AirPlay 2. The new update succeeds iOS 12.2, which was introduced a month back with Apple News+ service, new Animojis, and other changes and fixes.

- AirPlay 2 now supports sharing videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone and iPad directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV

- One tap playback automatically plays your chosen TV show or movie on the last screen you used based on time and location

- Siri Suggestions to watch movies and TV shows now include an option to AirPlay

- Intelligent suggestions are all done on-device so your personal information stays private

- The Apple TV app features an all-new design that highlights expertly curated collections and personalized recommendations

- Apple TV channels offer subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more, available to watch directly in the Apple TV app, online or off

- Subscriptions to Apple TV channels can be shared with up to six family members, with no new apps, accounts, or passwords needed

- New release movies are available to buy or rent in the Apple TV app, including the full catalog of 100,000+ movies and the largest selection of 4K HDR titles

- A new dedicated kids section helps you discover editorially-handpicked shows and movies safe for kids of all ages

- The Apple TV app can now intelligently suggest playing to the most likely Apple TVs or AirPlay 2-enabled TVs nearby

- Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view

- Apple Music’s For You tab now updates multiple times a day suggesting music based on themes like genres, artists, and moods you love

- Fixes an issue that could prevent Apple TV Remote from pausing video, controlling video, or changing volume on supported receivers

- Addresses an issue that could cause calls made using Wi-Fi calling to drop

- Fixes an issue where song information from a connected iPhone may not appear in a car’s display

Announced at Apple's event on March 25, the new TV app features a new look and functionality. The Watch Now and Up Next still take the front seat and as usual, keeps a track of what shows and movies you're watching. The feature has been improved as Apple has incorporated a new machine learning system which should offer better recommendations with customized content suggestions based on what you have been watching.The new Channels feature has also been added to the app. This is a unique subscription service that users can sign up for to watch within the TV app. So in case you want to watch a TV show on Apple TV that's only available, say on HBO, and you don't have a subscription. All you have to do is subscribe right in the Apple TV app without having to open any third-party app.The interface has also been improved with sections for movies, TV shows, sports, and children's content, and there's now a navigation bar at the bottom for accessing the library, search, and Watch Now options.With that, there is also AirPlay 2, which will now allows you to push content to compatible television sets from companies like LG, Samsung, Vizio, and more.iOS 12.3 is currently rolling out in all regions and will be available on all eligible devices through an over-the-air update. To update your phone head to Settings > General > Software Update.