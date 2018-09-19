English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iOS 12 Major Features: Customisable Memoji, Multi-Person Facetime And More
The new multi-person Facetime capability helps up to 32 people communicate at once.
Apple iOS 12. Representative Image.
Apple's newest operating system was released on Monday and, in case you haven't downloaded it yet, here are some of the major features to expect from the iOS12 (and yes, it is compatible with your iPhone 5s). In general, this iOS is significantly faster than previous systems; the camera and keyboard are 70% and 50% faster, respectively. Apple claims that apps can launch twice as fast, despite many being open and used simultaneously.
The augmented reality functions are also expanding with this operating system with the ability new AR experiences and the ability to view and share AR files in Messages, Safari, Mail and more. This advanced AR tech also allows the phone to accurately measure the real size of objects or walls displayed on its screen.
Additionally, the new multi-person Facetime capability helps up to 32 people communicate at once.
Images will be easier to search through and share with the new iOS thanks to automatically prompted search and share suggestions.
And some final additions that are fan favorites are the ghost, koala, tiger, and T. rex animojis and the completely customizable memojis. Either animate existing emojis or create one that looks like yourself, it doesn't matter, the important thing is that they all can mimic you sticking out your tongue now.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
