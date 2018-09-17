Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices

Apple iOS 12 will start rolling out for the Apple users at 10:30 pm IST tonight. The iOS 12 will be up for download on all compatible Apple devices including iPhones and iPads. Users running the public beta version must already have gotten the golden master of the iOS 12. For further clarification on the list of devices that will support the all-new version of the iOS and on how to download the same, read on.Apple had announced earlier that all the devices running the current iOS 11 version will be able to upgrade to the iOS 12. Talking about iPhones, this means that all the models starting from iPhone 5S and above will be running the iOS 12 smoothly post the update.To list the devices by name, the iOS 12 will be available for update on the Apple iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (2017). Meanwhile, the three new iPhones launched recently will already be running the iOS 12 out-of-the-box.The same list for iPads includes iPad Mini 2, 3 and 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad 5th and 6th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inches, 10.5-inches and 12.9-inch 1st and 2nd generation as well as iPod Touch 6th generation.As mentioned above, the Apple iOS 12 will be up for download starting September 17, 2018, i.e. today at 10:30 pm IST. As per reports to date, the iOS 12 will occupy around 2.77GB on the devices.Users are suggested to back up their data using iTunes or iCloud before downloading the iOS 12. Post this, the iOS 12 can be installed through an over-the-air (OTA) update. For this, users will have to go to Settings > General > Software update on their iOS device. A point to note here is that the device should be well charged, preferably over 50 percent and that it has to be connected to a Wi-Fi network.Another way of getting the latest iOS is through iTunes wherein users can plug their device to a Mac or Windows system and download the iOS 12 by opening iTunes, clicking on the iPhone/ iPad symbol and pressing on the "check for software". Then they can download and install the update.