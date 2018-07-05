Apple iOS 12's Beta Version May Have New iPad With FaceID

New in iOS 12: AvatarKit comes to iPad. Still requires a TrueDepth camera to do face tracking, though, i.e. an iPad with Face ID pic.twitter.com/9TvP2vsP6X — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) July 3, 2018

The upcoming version of Apple's operating system, iOS 12, expected in September, is already in the hands of developers and beta testers, one of whom has found a clue that points to the brand's face recognition technology making its way to iPads. It was developer Steve Troughton-Smith who found a hidden version of AvatarKit designed to support a larger screen, supposedly a tablet, and tweeted his discovery on July 3.The AvatarKit is the technology used to create 3D avatars, which provides iPhone X users with their Animojis. And the reason why it is currently only available to those owning the latest flagship is because it requires the 30,000 infrared dots projected onto a user's face, hardware currently only present in the iPhone X.Therefore, it's a logical association that the developer has made when he claims that the iPad will get a TrueDepth camera, essentially leading to FaceID also.This may not come as a complete surprise as rumors of an upgraded iPad, or iPad Pro even, have been circulating, along with expectations of a launch this fall. Additionally, more changes in the user interface point to the iPad adopting the iPhone X's behavior, such as altered gesture controls, again suggesting a tablet that would ship with iOS 12 -- possibly even with a notch and without a home button.The iOS 12 public beta was launched on June 25 and is free, however it is often advised not to use a main device to play with a beta version as there may still be some bugs that need fixing.Apple has not confirmed the arrival of a new iPad, or that it could sport FaceID technology -- and it's not likely that anything will be revealed from the company until September, its usual month of choice to reveal new hardware.