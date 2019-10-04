Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple iOS 13.2 Beta Gives More Info About New AirPods Design

The newest Apple AirPods might just feature interchangeable rubber tips if a leaked icon turns out to be representative of what the next-generation Airpods look like.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple iOS 13.2 Beta Gives More Info About New AirPods Design
Image for Representation

Apart from the Deep Fusion photography mode, the latest iOS 13 beta update includes another preview that Apple might not have wanted people to see just yet. As per reports, an icon that may depict the company's next-gen AirPods has been found in the 13.2 developer beta. While it may be wiser to not read into the icon too much at the moment, it may be a major reveal if the image is representative of what the next-generation Airpods look like. The one interesting detail that seems to be present is they'll most likely feature interchangeable rubber tips.

This, in turn, would address the one issue almost everyone seems to have with Apple's Bluetooth headphones: their one size fits all approach. Reports have also found code snippets in the iOS 13.2 that detail several different listening modes the headphones will feature. One is such mode is the "focus mode". The different modes suggest the new AirPods could include active noise cancellation. Rubber and silicone tips help with noise cancellation since they provide a better seal.

However, there is no news as to when one may actually be able to see a new pair of AirPods. Analyst Ming Ching Kuo who holds a solid track record when it comes to Apple-related rumours recently said the company will launch a new pair of AirPods with an "all-new design" either later this year or early next.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram