Apple iOS 13.2 Beta Gives More Info About New AirPods Design
The newest Apple AirPods might just feature interchangeable rubber tips if a leaked icon turns out to be representative of what the next-generation Airpods look like.
Image for Representation
Apart from the Deep Fusion photography mode, the latest iOS 13 beta update includes another preview that Apple might not have wanted people to see just yet. As per reports, an icon that may depict the company's next-gen AirPods has been found in the 13.2 developer beta. While it may be wiser to not read into the icon too much at the moment, it may be a major reveal if the image is representative of what the next-generation Airpods look like. The one interesting detail that seems to be present is they'll most likely feature interchangeable rubber tips.
This, in turn, would address the one issue almost everyone seems to have with Apple's Bluetooth headphones: their one size fits all approach. Reports have also found code snippets in the iOS 13.2 that detail several different listening modes the headphones will feature. One is such mode is the "focus mode". The different modes suggest the new AirPods could include active noise cancellation. Rubber and silicone tips help with noise cancellation since they provide a better seal.
However, there is no news as to when one may actually be able to see a new pair of AirPods. Analyst Ming Ching Kuo who holds a solid track record when it comes to Apple-related rumours recently said the company will launch a new pair of AirPods with an "all-new design" either later this year or early next.
