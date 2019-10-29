Apple iOS 13.2 Update For iPhone Has New Emoji That Are All About Diversity

After we got a first glimpse earlier this summer, the latest iOS 13.2 update for the Apple iPhone is now bringing as many as 60 new Emoji for you to include in your instant messaging conversations now. The Apple iOS 13.2 update is now rolling out, and apart from the new Emoji package, also focuses on privacy for Siri and Apple Home, bug fixes, support for the AirPods Pro and the new Deep Fusion photography feature for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iOS 13.2 software update brings in Emoji that are all about diversity. The new Emoji that are now available for you to use during chats with friends and family include more animals, more food that is sometimes closely linked with communities, interracial couples, the differently abled, gender-neutral characters and even a yawning smiley face. Earlier this summer on the occasion of the World Emoji Day, Apple had confirmed the new Emojis that which are now a part of the iOS 13.2 update. And these new additions are all about inclusiveness. In February, the Emoji 12.0 package was finalized by the Unicode Consortium. Apple had said the new Emojis include the Holding Hands emoji as well.

Speaking of the Holding Hands emoji, Apple had at the time confirmed that users will be able to select any combination of skin tone as well as gender and personalize the emoji into as many as 75 possible combinations. Apple had also proposed to the Unicode Consortium last year to include disability-themed emojis, and that means the next line-up of Emojis will include a guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm and a prosthetic leg.

Apple had said that the 59 new emoji would be rolled out as a software update this fall, and are now available for the iPhone (iOS), iPad (iPadOS), Macs (macOS) and the Apple Watch (watchOS).

It is the Unicode Consortium’s job to maintain and publish the standards on which new emojis are made. Considering how important emojis have become to communication using various instant messaging apps, these have gained more importance now than ever. At present, Apple, Google, Facebook, Adobe, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Netflix, Oracle, SAP and Shopify are some of the consortium members.

