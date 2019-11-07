Take the pledge to vote

Apple iOS 13.3 Beta Will Fix the Issue of Abrupt Background App Crashes

The developer beta for iOS 13.3 has been released today, and the stable build should follow soon.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Apple announces iOS 13 during an event in Cupertino, California. (Image: News18.com)
Apple announces iOS 13 during an event in Cupertino, California. (Image: News18.com)

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 13.3 for all compatible iPhones, just a week after the launch of iOS 13.2. The latest builds can be obtained from the Apple Developer Centre for participants in the Developer Beta programme, as well as via the usual over-the-air update for the devices already used for testing beta software.

The new update introduces Communication Limits for Screen Time, a feature that iPhone maker promised was coming to iOS 13 in a future update, MacRumors reported on Wednesday. With this new feature, parents can control who their children are able to contact. It applies to the Phone, FaceTime, and Messages apps, along with iCloud contacts. The beta appears to fix the iOS 13.2 issue that was causing apps to refresh more frequently than normal. Additionally, there's a new option to prevent Animoji and Memoji stickers from being displayed on the Emoji keyboard.

With iOS 13.2, many users took to forums across the world to report Apple's aggressive RAM management practices. While the same was probably done to maintain smooth overall performance, iOS 13.2 led to stifling any sort of multitasking even on Apple's latest iPhones. With iOS 13.3, users will hopefully gain respite from this rather abrupt issue.

