Apple iOS 13 Public Beta 2 Brings Bug Fixes And New Features to Your iPhone: How to Download

Days after rolling out its first public beta for the iPhone and iPad, Apple has now released the second public beta update for iOS 13 and iPadOS. The second beta update has brought out several changes, including fixing a few issues and bringing in some much needed stability. While the developers already received an access to an early version of iOS public beta version in June, the public beta is now rolling out. The final version of iOS 13 is expected to roll out in September, coinciding with the launch of the new iPhones.

In the iOS public beta 2, there is a fix for an issue that earlier caused apps to crash when tapping on a link. The other fixes include the Wi-Fi icon which now displays correctly, wallpapers which now display correctly, and the VO2 Max feature in the Health app has been fixed too. Maps can now change dynamically for light and dark modes in CarPlay, while the functionality of Gmail’s ‘View Entire Message’ has been fixed. In the Files app, all iCloud folders will now display contents correctly. And finally, you also have an option of turning off QuickPath typing if you are not comfortable using it.

But it is not just about bug fixes. The iOS public beta 2 also brings a bunch of new features to the table. The second public beta for iOS 13 brings the FaceTime Attention Correction feature, which uses ARKit to artificially correct your eyes in real time. With this feature, it looks like the user is maintaining eye contact with the person on screen even while he is looking at the camera. The users will now be able to take full screen screenshots outside of Safari. To make it easy for the users, the new bersion has introduced Ignore Blocked Senders, so that so once you block someone in one app, they’ll blocked everywhere, be it Mail, FaceTime or Phone. You can turn it on in Settings > Mail.

iOS public beta 2: How to Download

It is really easy to download the new updated version. If you’re already on the first public beta version of iOS 13 or iPadOS, you will be able to update to the second beta build by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.

Other users on a stable iOS version will have to first head over to Apple’s beta program website to enrol their device. They can download and install the public beta 2 following some simple steps.