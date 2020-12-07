Apple iOS 14.2 Update Causing Severe Battery Drain Issues, Old iPhone Users Complain

Several iPhone users have taken to social media platforms to complain about battery drain issue following the iOS 14.2 update that the company released nearly three weeks ago. Users on Apple Developer forum have also claimed that old iPhone models like iPhone 7 are taking a "long time to be charged" following the software update. Other models that are seeming affected include iPhone XS, iPhone 6S, and the first-generation iPhone SE. It is unclear whether the new iPhone 12 models or iPhone SE (2020) are facing battery drainage issues as well.

At the moment, the cause of the issue remains unknown, and Apple is also yet to address the alleged problem officially. Notably, some users since September (the month Apple released iOS 14 globally) had been complaining about the battery problem. "My iPhone 11 has the same issue. It is frustrating! The battery usually finished the day with 40 percent. After iOS 14.2 I have to recharge around 3 PM. Some update... looks iOS 14 improved to make it worse. Why is it taking so much time to fix this?" the user asked on Apple Developer forum.

In most cases, the iPhone models running on iOS 14.2 are seeing battery life dropping quite significantly. Several users claim that the battery level drops to below 50 percent with only 30 minutes on standard usage. Similarly, the 2018 iPad Pro running iPadOS 14.2 also seems to be affected. The iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 that arrived in November, carries updates such as new emojis and wallpapers, Intercom feature for HomePod smart speakers, a new AirPlay menu and Shazam toggle for the Control Center, among many others.

@AppleSupport @AppleSupport @Apple updated my iPhone 11 to iOS 14.2 & seeing quite a lot of battery drain & phone is not even 12 months old yet. Not a great update to the iOS and I’ll be moving over to android for my next phone as not good enough for not even 1 year old device — Dave (@slowen1205) December 5, 2020

“If you haven’t done the iOS 14 update; DONT DO IT. The battery drain is unbelievable. From 90% to 3% in one hour.” @Apple @AppleSupport @apple — pratish gupta (@pratishgupta16) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Apple recently announced free screen replacement for iPhone 11 models that are exhibiting touchscreen issues. Apple had said that a small percentage of iPhone 11 units manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 might face the touchscreen-related issue. Customers in India facing the touchscreen problem can contact Authorised Apple Service provided to enjoy the benefit.