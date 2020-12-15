Apple iOS 14.3 Is Now Live For Your Apple iPhone: Everything You Need To Know About The New Features

The Apple iOS 14.3 software update is now available for your Apple iPhone. The iOS 14.3 update is now available for download for the new iPhone 12 series, as well as the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s and the first-generation iPhone SE. The iOS 14.3 update succeeds iOS 14.2.1 and brings a bunch of new features as well as bug fixes. Some of the new inclusions include ProRAW photography mode for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, support for the Apple AirPods Max headphones which go on sale today as well as the support for the Apple Fitness+ subscription service that is now available in some countries. This update also fixes the issue that some iPhone users faced regarding not being able to receive MMS messages, though it is not clear if this update also fixes the iMessage bug that wouldn’t notify users in case there was a new iMessage on their phone.

The iOS 14.3 update will also introduce the option to record videos at 25fps, and more camera updates. For photography enthusiasts, the iOS 14.3 update brings the ProRAW mode to the Apple iPhone 12 Pro cameras—this basically gives you a RAW image in much larger file size than the standard images that you take, for editing along with certain tweaks on noise reduction and exposure that the algorithms would have already done for you. The ProRAW photos can be edited within the Photos app on the iPhone. There will also be an option now to record videos at 25fps. The iOS 14.3 update also brings the mirror option for selfies taken on older iPhones—the supported list includes iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X.

The Apple TV app is also getting an update with the new Apple TV+ tab which will make it easier to discover and watch the content in your subscription for the streaming platform, including Apple TV+ Originals as well as enhanced search allowing you to browse by genre and top results shown for all relevant matches across movies, TV shows, artists etc.

The other addition will be the Apple Fitness+, a subscription-based fitness service powered by the Apple Watch, rolls out today in many countries. And users will need iOS 14.3 to be able to sign up. The Apple Fitness+ service works with Apple Watch Series 3 or later and subscription will be initially available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States. There will be workouts and training sessions as well as personalized recommendations. The app will include video workouts with new additions every week for ten most popular workout types—these are High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running and Mindful Cooldown.

The Apple AirPods Max, which go on sale today in many countries including on the Apple India online store, offer high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio. In each ear are 40mm audio drivers which have been designed by Apple. The company insists that the “unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows the AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume.” These headphones also utilize the prowess of the H1 chip which has 10 audio cores and can do as many as 9 billion computational calculations per second as it manages the adaptive EQ, noise cancellation, transparency mode and spatial audio options. If you have bought one of these and wish to start using them, your iPhone should be running iOS 14.3 to be able to set them up.

With iOS 14.3 arrive further updates for the Health app, Weather app that now includes air quality health recommendations as well as the Safari web browser, which now adds the ability to set Ecosia as your default search engine. Apple will also introduce the new privacy information section for all apps listed on the App Store. The iOS 14.3 update will also iron out the MagSafe Duo Charger’s issue where it may charge an iPhone at less than maximum power, introduce fixes for contact group display as well as video playback in the Photos app.