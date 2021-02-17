Apple iOS 14.5 Beta 2 Update Brings New Emojis, Swipe Gestures on Apple Music: All You Need to Know

Apple has started rolling out the second beta version of iOS and iPadOS 14.5 that updates existing emojis and brings some new ones from the Unicode Consortium 13.1. The new system update also reportedly fixes an issue with the display, faced by select Apple iPhone users following the previous update. There's also a new Shortcut action for taking a screenshot that can be incorporated into various shortcuts, plus new actions for locking the orientation of the ‌iPhone‌ and switching between cellular data modes. Apple's first iOS 14.5 beta update for iPhones that was released earlier this month, carried a new feature that lets users choose Spotify as the default music app while playing music with Siri virtual assistant.

The latest features on the iOS and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 2 were spotted by MacRumors. The publication also noticed new slide gestures in Apple Music for adding a song to the Now Playing queue or adding it to the ‌Apple Music‌ Library. These options were earlier accessible by long-pressing the song on the music app.

In addition to new gestures, Apple iPhone and iPad users can also access "Play Last" and "Show Album" by long-pressing the song. The report adds that the download button in the Library has been replaced by three dots that can be tapped to access a whole range of options for a song. Speaking of emojis, the Headphone emoji has been updated to look like the AirPods Max rather than a generic set of headphones, and the rock climbing emoji now includes a helmet. Apple has removed the blood from the syringe emoji to give it a more neutral look that also works for vaccinations. Whereas the iOS 14.5 Beta 2 introduces new emoji characters including heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, along with different gender options for people with beards. There is also a couple of new emojis that have new skin tone mixes, the report adds.

The iOS 14.5 update further fixes the green tint issue that some iPhone owners have been experiencing. MacRumors notes that some iPhone 12 models have been exhibiting a grey or green glow which Apple said it is investigating back in November. Apple has also tweaked the look of App Store Privacy labels to make them easier to distinguish in Dark Mode.