Apple iOS 14.6: New Features Expected From Apple's Upcoming Software Update

Apple earlier this month released its iOS 14.5 software update that came with major changes like App Tracking Transparency feature, the ability to unlock your phone with Face ID while wearing a mask, and more. Now, Apple is slated to release iOS 14.6 in the next couple of weeks. The iOS 14.6 update is not expected to be as major an update as the iOS 14.5 update, but it is rumoured to bring several important features, including a new way to interact with Apple AirTags, and high-fidelity audio for Apple Music, as well as several bug fixes. The public beta of iOS 14.6 is already out and users who can not wait for a public rollout can try out the iOS 14.6 beta.

The latest version of Apple’s operating system is currently available as a public beta. This means that users can download it, but it may contain several bugs. Apple doesn’t publicly announce when it will launch a software update, but the company usually updates its software about once a month. The new features that are said to come with iOS 14.6 include the ability to enter a contact email instead of a phone number for an AirTag. The new software version will also include a tool that lets app developers nd beta testers to upgrade to an iOS release candidate without removing their developer or beta profile.

One of the features that have been confirmed by the Cupertino-based giant is the support for high-quality, lossless and spatial audio to Apple Music through Dolby Atmos at no additional cost. Lossless audio on Apple Music for Android was launched last week.

