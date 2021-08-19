Apple iOS 14.7.1 Causing Network Coverage Issue For iPhone Users: All You Need To Know

Apple last month released the latest iOS 14.7.1 update for iPhone users which came with a fix for an Apple Watch unlocking bug and a zero-day vulnerability. However, several iPhone users are complaining about a network coverage problem after installing the iOS 14.7.1 update. The issue does not seem to be limited to a specific model and seems to have impacted people using older iPhone models like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 as well as newer iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Users have complained about a “No Service" issue on community forums and Apple Developer forums.

“After I updated my iPhone 11 to iOS 14.7.1, I lost signal. Carrier is not found," a user said on Apple’s community forums. This was followed up by complaints by several iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 users that the problem has affected them as well. Apple has a support page for those who get “No Service" or network searching issues on their iPhone or iPad. The page tells users how they can restore the network on their respective devices. Some affected users said that they have tried Apple’s tips on the Support Page but it did not work for them.

Given the amount of complaints coming in about the new update, Apple is expected to roll out a fix soon. The company has not acknowledged the issue yet, but reports suggest that a fix could come with the next iOS 14.7.2 update. Apple is reportedly working on iOS 14.8 that is said to come before the iOS 15 release.

Earlier, in June, Apple’s iOS 14.6 update was reported to cause battery drain issues on users’ iPhones initially.

