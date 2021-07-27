Apple last week released iOS 14.7 for iPhone users that brought new features like MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12 series. Now, the company is rolling out iOS 14.7.1 that addresses a security vulnerability that may have been exploited. Apple said that an application in iOS 14.7 had a memory corruption issue that may have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple said that the issue has been fixed with improved memory handling with iOS 14.7.1. All iPhone and iPad users are advised to update to iOS 14.7.1 as soon as possible.

Apple said that the same vulnerability was found in macOS Big Sur 11.5 and has been fixed with macOS Big Sur 11.5.1. Apple, in the changelog said that the latest update fixes “A memory corruption issue with improved memory handling." The iOS 14.7.1 update also fixes a flaw in iOS 14.7 that interrupted with the “Unlock With iPhone" feature for Apple Watch. iPhone and iPad users reported several flaws with iOS 14.7 including signal issues, Apple Music bugs and issues with lossless playback. iOS 14.7 also brought new Card Family functionality and brought improvements to Apple Podcasts.

It was earlier reported that the iOS 14.7 update will also fix the Wi-Fi bug that could see iPhones getting into Wi-Fi disabled issues with certain hotspot names. However, the release notes for the next iOS update do not mention any battery life or performance tweaks incoming, which indicates that even if there are some, they will be minor improvements.

