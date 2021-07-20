Apple iOS 14.7 Is Now Available For Your iPhone: Here Are The Complete Release Notes

The iOS 14.7 update is now available for your Apple iPhone. This comes alongside iPadOS 14.7 and the new watchOS 7.6 for the Apple Watch. The release of iOS 14.7 is right on cue, days after the release candidate version had been seeded to developers. There are bug fixes as well as feature improvements including support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack, timers on HomePod, air quality information for more countries and updates for the Apple Music app as well as Podcasts. This also makes it the most updates any iOS version has received so far, not counting iOS 14.6 which landed with just the COVID contact tracing feature. These are the complete release notes, for iOS 14.7 for iPhones.

• MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

• Apple CardFamily adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Carduser

• Home app adds the ability to manage timers on

• Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

• Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

• Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

• Dolby Atmos and Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

• Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

• Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

We had earlier reported that the iOS 14.7 update will also fix the Wi-Fi bug that could see iPhones getting into Wi-Fi disabled issues with certain hotspot names. However, the release notes for the next iOS update do not mention any battery life or performance tweaks incoming, which indicates that even if there are some, they will be minor improvements. This could be one of the last updates for iOS 14, with iOS 15 expected later this year, around the time the next Apple iPhone 13 series is launched.

