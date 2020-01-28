Apple iOS 14 Expected to Run on Devices Capable of iOS 13

A rumour has recently suggested that iOS 14 will support all the devices that are currently running on iOS 13. It is set to be unveiled at this year’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), along with iPadOS, a French website reported. According to the leak, following are the iPhones compatible with iOS 14:

· iPhone 12 (5G)

· iPhone 12 Pro (5G)

· iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2

· iPhone 11

· iPhone 11 Pro

· iPhone 11 Pro Max

· iPhone XS Max

· iPhone XS

· iPhone XR

· iPhone X

· iPhone 8 Plus

· iPhone 8

· iPhone 7 Plus

· iPhone 7

· iPhone 6S

· iPhone 6S Plus

· iPhone SE

As per the report, iOS 14 will understandably not work for those devices that were cut off with iOS 13’s release. These are the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6. Now, coming to iPadOS 14 which is also set to release in June 2020, this is rumoured to clip out some of the older iPads, such as iPad mini 4 (released in 2015) and iPad Air 2 (released in 2014). Here is the full list of supported iPads:

· iPad Pro 2020 (5G)

· 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2016 and 2017

· iPad Pro 10.5 inch

· iPad Pro 9.7 inch

· 11-inch iPad Pro 2018

· iPad Air 3

· iPad 5

· iPad 6

· iPad 7

· iPad Mini 5

