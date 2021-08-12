Apple iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Latest Public Beta Launched: All Features, Improvements

Apple has released the latest beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to public testers, allowing those who are testing the latest iOS to download and experience the new updates. The latest version comes two weeks after Apple released the previous public betas and are equivalent to the fifth developer beta that was released a day earlier. Those who are signed up with Apple’s beta testing program can download the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website. New features in the latest public beta include features for FaceTime, tools for reducing distractions, updated notifications, and privacy enhancements.

Among the new features, iOS 15 has added new features for FaceTime, along with tools for reducing distractions, updated notifications, and privacy enhancements. FaceTime on iOS 15 beta now supports SharePlay for Watching TV, listening to music, or screen sharing with friends. There is also a Shared With You feature that keeps track of the songs, website links, pictures, and more that your friends send you. The latest public beta also brings a Focus feature that helps users focus on the task at hand by cutting notifications that users don’t want while they are busy. There is also a new notifications summary feature that prevents users from being inundated with unimportant notifications through the day.

Further, Safari has a redesigned look with a compact tab bar that is located at the bottom of the display, plus Tab Groups now let users save open tabs for later. Maps has a new zoomed out globe view and a new 3D vie in select cities, plus there is a more road detail and an AR-based walking direction feature.

The Wallet app on the iPhone and iPad will also support IDs and more kind of keys with the latest software, and Photos have got updates to Memories and a new Live Text feature that uses AI to recognise the text in an image, making it searchable and copy-able. Further, the Mail Privacy Protection in the Mail app stops senders from seeing your IP address and knowing if you’ve opened an email.

iOS and iPadOS 15 will be rolled out for general public later this year. It is being said that the new software will be rolled out around September, when the company will launch the iPhone 13 series.

