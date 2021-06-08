Apple iOS 15 Is Coming to These iPhone and iPod Models With Updated Facetime, Privacy Tools

Apple unveiled the next-generation iOS 15 at the WWDC 2021 last night, and as expected, the company has announced a host of changes coming to iPhone and iPod models. Although iOS 15 will officially roll out later this year, the first developer beta is now available for developers — and we now know which devices are compatible with the update. Apple says that some features are subject to change before the final rollout, and select upgrades may not be available in all regions or all languages. In terms of availability, iPhone SE 1st-gen and 2nd-gen, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPod touch 7th-gen will receive the next software version. Notably, a note in the iOS 15 Preview feature list (via MacRumours) states that Apple will continue to provide security updates for users who are not planning to upgrade the existing iOS 14 on iPhones and iPod. Over the years, several users have become apprehensive about Apple’s OS updates as they many times affect the battery life of the hardware. It was recently seen with iOS 14.6, which also affected select iPhone 12 users. It is unclear how Apple will dispatch software updates separately for iOS 14 and iOS 15 users.

In terms of features, the iOS 15 feature list includes FaceTime with spatial audio support, voice isolation, SharePlay, and portrait mode. The iMessage app is getting updated with an in-app browser, shared content with chat bookmarks and more. iOS 15 will also bring grouped notifications to help gauge between all the important and unimportant stuff. There is a new Live Text option, which uses Apple‘s neural engine to offer an image to text conversion for photos, screenshots and more. Apple further spoke of Photos Memories, which integrates intelligent songs from Apple Music. iOS 15 also has a Wallet app with support for UWB keys to BMW cars, hotel rooms and smart locks that you may buy in future for your home. The new Weather app is getting a new look and stats bar to display information.

