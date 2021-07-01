Apple iOS 15 Public Beta Launched: How To Download On Your iPhone To Enjoy New Features

Apple has released the first public beta for its next iPhone operating system, iOS 15. iOS 15 comes with new features like FaceTime SharePlay, Focus Mode, Live Text, Offline Siri, an all-new Safari browser, redesigned Notifications, and more. Users can download the iOS 15 beta by joining Apple’s Beta Software Program. Apple had announced iOS 15 last month during the company’s WWDC 2021 keynote conference and made iOS 15 developer beta available on the iPhone. Back then, Apple had said that the public beta version will arrive on June 30. Now, while it is not advised to run an early beta on your primary iPhone since there are performance and reliability issues, but if you are urging to try out the new features, we got you covered. Let us take a look at how to download the iOS 15 public beta on your iPhone today.

The iOS 15 beta comes with a file size of 5GB, so users need to make sure that they have enough space left in their smartphones. Users also need to make a fresh backup of their iPhone with their Mac or PC in case they want to downgrade to iOS 14 at any point. After clearing storage and backup, users need to head to Apple public beta website, where they can apply to become a beta tester. Users need to sign in to the Apple beta website with their Apple ID. Then, they need to go to the “Guide for Public Beta" section and swipe down under the Get Started section. Then, users need to tap “Enroll Your iOS Device." Swipe down again and tap “Download Profile" > Allow > Close. This will download the certificate from Apple’s public beta wesite.

Next, to install the iOS 15 beta, users need to head to Settings on their iPhone, then tap “Profile Downloaded" near the top. Then, users need to tap install on the top right corner, and enter your passcode if needed. Then, users need to go through the consent argument, then tap Install two more times. Your iPhone will prompt you to restart to complete the certificate installation.

After rebooting, head back to Settings > General > Software update. There, you should see iOS 15 public beta available. Tap download to start downloading iOS 15 beta on your iPhone!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here