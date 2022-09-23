Apple iOS 16.0.2 Launched With A Fix For iPhone 14 Camera Rattling Bug: Here Are All The Changes

Apple today released an update for iOS 16, version iOS 16.0.2, where the company has addressed a number of bugs that users of the latest iPhone 14 series have reported. The update comes less than two weeks after the Cupertino-based giant started rolling out iOS 16 for end users, and also fixes bugs for older iPhone users. Let’s take a look at what all is new.

The iOS 16.0.2 update, according to Apple‘s release notes, does not bring any new features for iPhone users. Instead, the update fixes a number of bugs for iPhone 14 and other iPhone models running on iOS 16. The update fixes a bug that caused the iPhone 14 camera to vibrate and shake in third-party camera apps like Snapchat. The update also fixes a bug that led to repeated copy-past popups for iPhone users. Furthermore, the iOS 16.0.2 update also resolves a problem causing the display to appear black during the setup process. For older iPhone users with the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11, the update fixes a bug that caused some models with replaced displays to become unresponsive after updating to iOS 16.

Here is the complete changelog for the iOS 16.0.2 update:Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

The bugs that Apple has fixed with the latest iOS update were found shortly after the new iPhone 14 series was launched. For example, the camera vibration issue caused the rear camera to vibrate heavily when using apps like Snapchat or Instagram, and there seemed to be no workaround to fix the issue on the user’s end.

Further, the copy-paste bug was also acknowledged by Apple last week, where the Cupertino-based giant said that apps are not supposed to ask for permission to access the clipboard with every single attempt.

To download the iOS 16.0.2 update, users just need to go to their iPhone’s Settings > General > Software update and see if the new iOS 16.0.2 update has appeared on their devices.

