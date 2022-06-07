Apple iOS 16 announced at WWDC 2022: All New Features iPhone Users Will Get Soon

Apple, during its WWDC 2022 keynote, has announced the next version of iOS, iOS 16 that brings an update to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that are aimed at enhancing your iPhone experience.

Apple iOS 16 also introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share photos and videos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up. Let us take a look at everything that is new with iOS 16. The new software will be rolled out in beta next month, with a full rollout coming later this year.

Customisable Lock Screen

Apple plans to make the iPhone lock screen more personal and useful with iOS 16. Users will be able to set a custom image on their lock screen, and the photo is set in front of the time on the Lock Screen. Users can also change the look and feel of the date and time with different styles and colour choices. In line with earlier reports, the Lock Screen also gets widgets with iOS 16.

There is also a Lock Screen gallery features a range of options for your Lock Screen, including Apple’s own collections, including Pride and Unity to celebrate special cultural moments; a Weather wallpaper to see live weather conditions as they change throughout the day; and an Astronomy wallpaper for views of the Earth, moon, and solar system. Users can also create their own Lock Screens using their favorite emoji or colour combinations. With multiple Lock Screens, users can switch between their favourites with just a swipe, similar to changing the Watch Face on an Apple Watch.

NEW NOTIFICATIONS

Notifications have been redesigned to roll up from the bottom, ensuring that users have a clear view of their personalised Lock Screen.

Updated Focus Mode

The Focus Mode on iOS 16 is more powerful, easier to set up, and now connects to the Lock Screen, offering users a way to tie a Lock Screen wallpaper and widgets to a particular Focus. To activate a Focus, users can simply swipe to the corresponding Lock Screen. With Focus filters, apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari can display only the content that is relevant to a user’s Focus, helping them to find better balance.

Apple iCloud Shared Photo Library For Easy Sharing Between Family

Apple iCloud Shared Photo Library is a new feature that gives families a new and easy way to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that holds up to six contributors. All six members on this iCloud libratry can collaborate, contribute, and edit photos on the shared library. Users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries, or share based on a start date or people in the photos. A user can also choose to send photos to the Shared Library automatically using a new button in the Camera app.

Updates to Messages

The Messages app on iPhones is also getting a major update with iOS 6. With the new update, users can edit or “unsend” recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. Further, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

New Tools for Mail

With the iOS 16 update for the mail app, users can schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox. In iOS 16, mail will also detect if the user forgot to include an important part of their message, such as an attachment. Users also have the option to resurface a message at any date and time with Remind Later, and Follow Up suggestions automatically remind users to follow up on an email if they have not received a response.

Live Text and Visual Look Up Enhancements

Live Text on iOS 16 will use on-device intelligence to recognise text in images across iOS, and it is now expanding to include video. Users can pause a video on any frame and interact with text. Live Text also adds the ability for users to quickly convert currency, translate text, and more.

Visual Look Up takes photos further by introducing a new feature that allows users to tap and hold on the subject of an image to lift it from the background and place it in otheer apps like Messages. Visual Look Up also expands to recognise birds, insects, and statues.

The Next Generation of CarPlay

With iOS 16, Apple is making CarPlay integrate deeper with a car’s hardware. CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle. This will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through Apple CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the users’ instrument cluster. Users will also be able to personalise their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with there is support for widgets, meaning users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard.

Availability

The developer preview of iOS 16 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta will be available to iOS users next month in July at beta.apple.com. New software features will be available for all iPhone users this fall.

