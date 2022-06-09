Apple iOS 16 Has Hidden References For Always-On Display, May Be Launched With iPhone 14 Series

Apple, during its WWDC 2022 developer conference brought a bug change to the iPhone. The company finally brought customisable lock screen for iPhone users, a feature that will drastically change the iPhone’s appearance.

Now, while a customisable lock screen is something that was expected to come with iOS 16, Apple was also said to be bringing Always-On display, but the company did not announce it during its WWDC 2022 keynote. However, there are now signs within the iOS 16 code that Always-On display is under development. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had predicted that iOS 16 will build support for Always On display in preparation for the feature potentially launching with the iPhone 14 series.

With the first developer beta for iOS 16 now out, multiple references for Always-On display on iOS 16 have been found in the software’s code. According to 9to5Mac, there are three new frameworks that have been added relating to backlight management in the iPhone display. Backlight management is a key hardware aspect to enable Always-On feature.

All the frameworks found in iOS 16 code are used by different components of the iOS 16, including the Lock Screen. Further, there are multiple references to an always-on display features of the Apple Watch, but that is not the case here.

There are also hidden tags that iOS 16 may enable always-on display on iPhones that do not have the supporting hardware. This will give Apple engineers the ability to test the feature before the company launches the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apart from the customisabe lock screen, Apple has also brought new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that are aimed at enhancing your iPhone experience. Apple iOS 16 also introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share photos and videos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

