Apple iPad 7th-gen Launched at Rs 29,900 With Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support

At its annual hardware event Apple has announced a host of new products including the brand new iPad. This is the 7th generation model and includes most of the new updates that were announced with the iPad mini and iPad Air earlier this year.

The new iPad features a 10.2-inch and is said to be a replacement of the 9.7-inch iPad. It is priced at $329 while education customers can purchase the device for $299. For the first time the enclosure is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. Also, It is now compatible with the full-sized Smart Keyboard as well as the first-generation Apple Pencil. It is loaded with the A10 Fusion chip which should be powerful, but not as much as the second-generation iPad Pro. Of course the new iPad will make use of the new iPadOS update. Customers will have the option of choosing between 32GB and 128GB of storage options in silver, space gray and gold hues.

Notably, you still get a home button on the new iPad and you still get fairly large bezels compared to the iPad Pro. This also means that you still get a Lightning connector and not a USB Type-C, although we need clarification on that. Also, since it is compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil, the change in connector seems unlikely.

As for the India pricing, the 32GB Wi-Fi model will retail at Rs 29,900 while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will sell for Rs 40,900.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.