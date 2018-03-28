Apple iPad 9.7-inch With Pencil Support, A10 Fusion Chip Launched For Rs 28,000

Apple has unveiled a new 9.7-inch iPad that will be available for schools in the US for just $299 ($329 for consumers) and some classroom software.In India, the popular iPad with support for Apple Pencil will be available from April, starting at Rs 28,000.The new iPad features a large retina display, the A10 Fusion chip and advanced sensors that help deliver immersive augmented reality, and provides unmatched portability, ease of use and all-day battery life."This new 9.7-inch iPad takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for inspiring creativity and learning," Greg Joswiak, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing, said in a statement."This iPad also has advanced cameras and sensors that enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices," he added.First introduced for iPad Pro, Apple Pencil has become a popular and versatile tool among students, professionals and creative professionals and is now available to even more customers.Advanced sensors measure both pressure and tilt, and provide pixel-perfect accuracy and low latency for activities in apps like Notability, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and Microsoft Office.The new iPad features the Apple-designed A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture, delivering 40 percent faster CPU and 50 percent faster graphics performance for seamless multitasking and graphics-intensive apps.The front- and rear-facing cameras offer exceptional low-light performance and HD video recording for document scanning, moviemaking and "FaceTime" calls.iPad start at Rs 28,000 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and Rs 38,600 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Apple Pencil is available for purchase separately for Rs 7,600."We believe that technology could help deliver a truly unique and personalized experience to students and teachers," said Apple CEO Tim Cook at the education-focused event here.In the US schools, 60 per cent laptops and computers use Google software, followed by Apple's iOS at 12.3 per cent and MacOS at 4.7 per cent.The new iPad for schools comes with 200GB of free iCloud storage -- up from 5GB.Apple also released some new classroom software and a creative curriculum called "Everyone Can Create".A new free app "Schoolwork" lets teachers distribute handouts, make assignments, assign specific activities within apps, check on students' progress.