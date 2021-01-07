Apple iPad 9th Gen May Adopt iPad Air 3rd Gen Design, iPad Pro 2021 to Look Similar to Predecessor

Apple refreshed its iPad Air design in 2020. Now, a new report that sheds more light on Apple's iPad lineup for 2021 says that the 9th generation iPad (the entry level model) will see a design refresh this year, as it will adopt a design similar to the third generation Apple iPad Air that was launched in 2019. It is also being reported that the iPad Pro for 2021 will see no design changes from its predecessor that was launched in June 2020 with a LiDAR scanner. Apple launched the fourth generation iPad Air in 2020 that featured a design similar to the iPad Pro. The new report now says that the entry level iPad will now feature a design similar to the iPad Air third generation.

According to the report published in Macotakara, the new 9th generation entry-level iPad will have the same 10.2-inch display as the 8th generation iPad but will be slimmer and lighter than the previous version. The report cites a Chinese supplier as saying that the next iPad is likely to be based on the iPad Air third generation and the display size will remain the same at 10.2-inches. The 9th generation iPad is also reported to be launched at a 6.3mm thickness and the weight is reported to be reduced to 460 grams. Further, the report cites sources as saying that the iPad will continue using Touch ID, lightning ports, full-lamination display, Anti-reflective coating, P3 Display, and True Tone Display.

In terms of this year's iPad Pro, the Macotakara report says that the iPad Pro's design will remain the same, but the performance of the A-series processor may be significantly improved. The report does not mention the iPad Pro's rumoured mini-LED display.

It is not known when Apple will launch the new iPad and iPad Pro, but judging on previous trends, the iPad should not be expected to be updated till fall 2021, while the iPad Pro may come in the first half of the year, with some reports saying that it could be launched as soon as this quarter.