Apple iPad Air (2019) Service Program: Check if You Are Eligible For Free Repair

Apple has announced a service program to address the ongoing blank screen issue on its latest iPad Air model. The company acknowledged the issue on its support page and has said that it is extending the recall and replacement program for the 2019 iPad Air globally.

Customers who have been affected by the blank screen issue on their iPad Air can head over to an Apple Authorized Service Provider to get the issue fixed free of charge. The support page says “under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.”

The support page also says that Apple can restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. Also, the program doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPad Air. Apparently, the affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. So if your iPad Air’s manufacturing date falls under this period, then you are eligible for the repair program. The program covers affected iPad Air devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

If you are facing the blank screen issue and are eligible for the free repair program, then we advise you to take a backup of your iPad via a PC or Mac before heading to the service center.