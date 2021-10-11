Apple iPad Air 2020 models are getting massive discounts at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that started earlier this month. Both 64GB and 256GB storage options of the tablet are receiving a temporary price cut of up to Rs 9,000. Currently, the base model of iPad Air 2020 (Wi-Fi) is available at Rs 46,900, down from Rs 54,900, while the top-tier 256GB option is selling at Rs 59,900 against an MRP of Rs 68,900. The tablet is available in Space Grey, Silver, Green, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue colour options. Readers must note that stocks during the Amazon Great Indian Festival could be limited, and prices fluctuate throughout the event.

Additionally, the Wi-Fi + Cellular option of iPad Air 2020 is also available with discounts. The base 64GB option is retailing at Rs 59,900 (down from Rs 66,900), and the 256GB variant is available at Rs 72,900 instead of Rs 80,900. Coming to other sale deals, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI payment and exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,650. Citi Bank, American Expres, Rupay, and RBL card users can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 1,750. Partner offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale on iPad Air 2020 include a 20 percent discount on JEE/NEET study packs on Amazon Academy, a Kindle subscription for three months, and more.

The iPad Air 2020, which debuted in September 2020, features a flat-edge design, also available on iPhone 12 and 13 series and M1-powered iPad Pro 2021 tablets. Its 10.9-inch display comes with 2360×1640 pixels with support for P3 wide colour gamut and Apple’s True Tone colour adjustment. Under the hood, it features A14 Bionic chip that also powers Apple 12 series. There’s an improved camera system that includes a 7-megapixel front camera with 1080p video recording and a 12-megapixel rear camera with focus pixels and 4K video recording. The tablet also supports Apple’s new Magic Keyboard that premiered with the 2020 iPad Pro as well as various third-party accessories. The iPad Air 2020 lacks a physical Home button, but the touch ID comes integrated into the Power Button on the side. You can also check out our review here.

