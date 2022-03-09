Apple iPad Air (2022) With M1 Chipset, 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Apple has refreshed its iPad Air lineup with the new Apple iPad Air (2022) that features the Apple M1 SoC. The same chipset was first introduced on MacBook Air 13 (2020) and later on iPad Pro (2021). Apple says the new M1 chipset on the more affordable iPad Air will unlock new capabilities. It will also aim to deliver more powerful performance without consuming too much battery. Notably, the latest 5th-Gen iPad Air also gets 5G connectivity support that remains limited to the cellular model. Like previous iPads, users can also choose the Wi-Fi-only variants as well.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Specifications

The iPad Air (2022) with M1 SoC features a 10.9-inch LED display with a 2360×1640-pixel resolution. The display comes with an anti-reflective coating, 500 nits of brightness, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. As mentioned, it gets the M1 chipset that also powers some of Apple’s powerful laptops and top-end iPad Pro from last year. The M1 chipset features an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine to unlock advanced machine learning (ML) and much more. The chipset comes paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 256GB.

The front panel gets a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with auto image stabilisation and centre stage support. At the back, we get a 12-megapixel wide camera with features like 5X digital zoom, auto image stabilisation, and Smart HDR 3. The rear camera can even record 4K videos at up to 60fps. In terms of audio output/input, the tablet gets stereo speakers and dual microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording. Connectivity options on the Apple iPad Air with M1 (2022) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB-C port charging, 5G, and GPS. Additionally, it gets a touch ID integrated into the power button. The iPad Air (2022) is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of internet surfing over Wi-Fi.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Price in India

The Apple iPad Air (2022) comes in five colours - Space Grey, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight. Its price in India starts at Rs 54,900 for the base 64GB storage option. The 256GB storage option costs Rs 68900. (Wi-Fi only). The Cellular models cost Rs 68,900 (64GB) and Rs 82,900 (256GB) respectively. Its sale in India will begin on March 18.

