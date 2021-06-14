Apple iPad Mini 2021's Design Leaked, Slim Bezels and Single Rear Camera Tipped

Apple iPad Mini 2021 or 6th-Gen’s alleged renders have surfaced online after being a part of the rumour mill for quite some time. The new renders were presented by tipster Jon Prosser in collaboration with Ian Zelbo (@RedersbyIan) in his new video on YouTube. As per the shared images, the new iPad Mini appears to be carrying would carry the same flat edges that Apple introduced on iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro M1 (2021). Finally, Apple is also removing the mini tablet’s thick bezels - a major upgrade for the since launch in 2012. Notably, renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman also stated that Apple iPad Mini would see a refreshed design this year in a report earlier this month.

In the video, Prosser claimed that the new iPad Mini would feature Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity. The same processor powers the iPad Air and iPhone 12 models from last year. The mini-tablet is said to measure 206.3×137.8mmx6.1mm, which is the same thickness as the iPad Mini 2019 (or 5th-Gen). The renders highlight that the touch ID is now integrated with the power button at the top, and the device would continue to lack Face ID. At the bottom, we can notice two speaker grilles and a USB Type-C port for charging. On the right, Apple has added the magnetic port for charging the Apple Pencil. The tipster adds that sources suggest that the company may introduce an iPad Mini-specific Pencil that is smaller in size. At the back, there’s a single rear camera, but the camera specifications remain unclear. Similarly, there’s no information available on the front camera and battery. Recently, Prosser also shared the alleged renders of the next-generation Mac Mini with M1x, Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple MacBook Air. All three devices will reportedly feature a flat edge design, therefore uniforming all the latest Apple products under the same design language.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here