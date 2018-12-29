English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPad Mini 5 Leak Reveals Better Camera Setup, Headphone Jack

The most recent iPad mini rendition was released in September 2015; over three years later, the next generation may finally be arriving.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:December 29, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
Apple iPad mini 5 Leak Reveals Better Camera Setup, Headphone Jack
According to a report by China Times released last week, the iPad mini 5 (the actual name of the device is not yet known) could be launched as soon as early 2019. Adding weight to that claim, Slash Leaks tweeted an image of a purported case for the device on Monday.




The clear case sports a headphone port, the other typical functional ports of the iPad, and an additional mysterious cutout in the center of the right side. This may potentially be a feature of the case unrelated to the device it will protect; we'll have to wait to find out.

The front has an oval cutout in the top left corner which suggests that the front camera may be accompanied by a proper flash. The image also shows that the rear microphone has been shifted to the center.

The iPad mini 4 currently starts at $399 for 128 GB. Several reports suggest that its successor will be about $100 cheaper.

