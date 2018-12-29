Apple iPad mini 5 Leak Reveals Better Camera Setup, Headphone Jack

According to a report by China Times released last week, the iPad mini 5 (the actual name of the device is not yet known) could be launched as soon as early 2019. Adding weight to that claim, Slash Leaks tweeted an image of a purported case for the device on Monday.The clear case sports a headphone port, the other typical functional ports of the iPad, and an additional mysterious cutout in the center of the right side. This may potentially be a feature of the case unrelated to the device it will protect; we'll have to wait to find out.The front has an oval cutout in the top left corner which suggests that the front camera may be accompanied by a proper flash. The image also shows that the rear microphone has been shifted to the center.The iPad mini 4 currently starts at $399 for 128 GB. Several reports suggest that its successor will be about $100 cheaper.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.