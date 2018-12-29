English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPad Mini 5 Leak Reveals Better Camera Setup, Headphone Jack
The most recent iPad mini rendition was released in September 2015; over three years later, the next generation may finally be arriving.
Apple iPad mini 5 Leak Reveals Better Camera Setup, Headphone Jack
According to a report by China Times released last week, the iPad mini 5 (the actual name of the device is not yet known) could be launched as soon as early 2019. Adding weight to that claim, Slash Leaks tweeted an image of a purported case for the device on Monday.
The clear case sports a headphone port, the other typical functional ports of the iPad, and an additional mysterious cutout in the center of the right side. This may potentially be a feature of the case unrelated to the device it will protect; we'll have to wait to find out.
The front has an oval cutout in the top left corner which suggests that the front camera may be accompanied by a proper flash. The image also shows that the rear microphone has been shifted to the center.
The iPad mini 4 currently starts at $399 for 128 GB. Several reports suggest that its successor will be about $100 cheaper.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
#Apple - #iPadMini5 - Apple iPad mini 5 case leaked https://t.co/PA8zl480aM pic.twitter.com/ktHenF1uIW— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) December 24, 2018
The clear case sports a headphone port, the other typical functional ports of the iPad, and an additional mysterious cutout in the center of the right side. This may potentially be a feature of the case unrelated to the device it will protect; we'll have to wait to find out.
The front has an oval cutout in the top left corner which suggests that the front camera may be accompanied by a proper flash. The image also shows that the rear microphone has been shifted to the center.
The iPad mini 4 currently starts at $399 for 128 GB. Several reports suggest that its successor will be about $100 cheaper.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results