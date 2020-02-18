Apple iPad Pro 2020 Likely to Launch in March; Coronavirus May Delay Production

It looks like there is some good news for iPad fans. Apparently Apple is going to launch a new iPad Pro in March this year. But what may come as a disappointment is that despite the launch happening in March, there could be a delay in production due to the widespread impact of the deadly Coronavirus in China. In a report published by WCCFtech, it has been mentioned that even though the iPad will be launched ‘around March’ as planned, but 2020 iPad Pro’s production phase might be hit.

It is expected that the new iPad Pro will feature a triple camera setup similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. This means that the tablet will have a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There is speculation that a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor may replace the ultra-wide or telephoto cameras. This could be used to compute depth information and improve on the AR capabilities.

The last iPad Pro models were launched back in 2018 which included the 12.9-inch model and an 11-inch model. Expect Apple to bring a similar design with edge-to-edge LCD displays with a resolution of 2048x2732 on the 12.9-inch model and 1668x2388 on the 11-inch model. The new iPads should get an upgrade in terms of processing, and we could see the A13X Bionic chip, with at least 4GB of RAM and storage going from 64GB to 1TB. Apple is also expected to launch the affordable iPhone alongside the new iPad Pro range.

Meanwhile, the deadly Coronavirus, which is being touted as the reason for the delay in production, has claimed the lives of more than 71 thousand people till now across the world. India had evacuated 650 people from China’s Wuhan on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the outbreak of the disease.