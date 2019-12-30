Take the pledge to vote

Apple iPad Pro 2020 to Feature iPhone 11 Pro-Like Triple Rear Camera

As per the leaked images, the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro will also have rounded corners and slim bezels.

Trending Desk

December 30, 2019
Apple iPad Pro 2020 to Feature iPhone 11 Pro-Like Triple Rear Camera
Leaked images of Apple's upcoming iPad Pro with triple rear cameras. (Source: Twitter/ Steve H.McFly/ OnLeaks)

2019 has been the year of extra cameras for Apple phones, and 2020 apparently is going to be the same for the new iPad Pro. As per a report, the new iPad Pro models are likely to be launched in Spring 2020. The devices will be available in two sizes, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch versions. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the images of the apparent upcoming models of the iPad Pro.

Hemmerstoffer claims that the 11-inch model roughly measures 248 x 178.6 x 5.9 millimeters with the thickness going up to 7.8 millimeters when camera bump is added. As per the images shared by Hemmerstoffer, the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro will apparently have rounded corners and slim bezels.

The images also show the iPad Pro will have a triple rear camera setup, like iPhone 11 Pro. It is also claimed that the configuration is expected to be similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, which means there will be a primary rear camera paired with a telephoto camera and an ultrawide camera. But we are yet to see if the new iPads will feature similar camera software features.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
