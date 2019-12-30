Apple iPad Pro 2020 to Feature iPhone 11 Pro-Like Triple Rear Camera
As per the leaked images, the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro will also have rounded corners and slim bezels.
Leaked images of Apple's upcoming iPad Pro with triple rear cameras. (Source: Twitter/ Steve H.McFly/ OnLeaks)
2019 has been the year of extra cameras for Apple phones, and 2020 apparently is going to be the same for the new iPad Pro. As per a report, the new iPad Pro models are likely to be launched in Spring 2020. The devices will be available in two sizes, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch versions. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the images of the apparent upcoming models of the iPad Pro.
And this is #Apple's 2020 #iPadPro duo! 360° videos + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/xFSQcbUjLM pic.twitter.com/2UWeusxu1w— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019
Hemmerstoffer claims that the 11-inch model roughly measures 248 x 178.6 x 5.9 millimeters with the thickness going up to 7.8 millimeters when camera bump is added. As per the images shared by Hemmerstoffer, the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro will apparently have rounded corners and slim bezels.
The images also show the iPad Pro will have a triple rear camera setup, like iPhone 11 Pro. It is also claimed that the configuration is expected to be similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, which means there will be a primary rear camera paired with a telephoto camera and an ultrawide camera. But we are yet to see if the new iPads will feature similar camera software features.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
- Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 64.99 Crore in First Weekend
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- 10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane
- Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Photo of Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Caption Will Melt Your Heart