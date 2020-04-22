TECH

Apple iPad Pro 5G With Mini-LED Display Reportedly Delayed To 2021

Image for Representation (Reuters)

The tablet was expected to launch in the second half of 2020 alongside the next-gen iPhone lineup.

  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Apple has reportedly postponed the launch of its 5G compatible iPad Pro with 12.9-inch mini-LED display till next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest report from China's Economic Daily News, the tablet was expected to launch in the second half of 2020 alongside the next-gen iPhone lineup, which is also expected to bring 5G connectivity with Apple's in-house developed antennas.

The 5G iPad would also use Qualcomm basebands. While mini-LED displays are expected to offer better brightness and contrast than the typical LCD panels. Last month, leaker Jon Prosser said a new 5G-enabled iPad Pro with an A14X chip and no other hardware changes would be introduced in late 2020.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said Apple was developing up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip for release in the third quarter of 2020. The iPhone maker also refreshed 2020 iPad Pro with features like the LiDAR scanner and ultra-wide camera.

