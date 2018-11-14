Apple iPad Pro Launch Offers, Price in India, Launch Date And More: All You Need to Know

Apple unveiled the iPad Pro (2018) in two variants of 11-inch and 12.9-inch on 31 October 2018 in New York. Approx two weeks after the announcement of the new iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, goes up for pre-order in India today, with shipments coming in on November 16. Apple iPad Pro (2018) 12.9-inch model Wi-Fi only model is priced at Rs 89,900 (64GB), Rs 103,900 (256GB), Rs 121,900 (512GB) and Rs 157,900 (1TB). While the Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 103,900 (64GB), Rs 117,900 (256GB), Rs 135,900 (512GB) and Rs 171,900 (1TB). Coming to the 11.0-inch iPad Pro WiFi version is priced at Rs. 71,900 while the WiFi + Cellular version will retail at Rs. 85,900. The new Apple Pencil 2 is sold separately, and it costs $130 (approximately INR 9,500). The Smart Keyboard Folio will set you back by another $200 (about INR 14,500).The new iPad Pro features an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and it comes with Apple’s custom A12X Bionic chip with greater neural network capabilities. The iPad Pro also gets Face ID. The iPad Pros are powered by an A12X bionic chipset made on 7nm process. It has 10 billion transistors, an octa-core CPU, and 7-core GPU. There is also a dedicated neural engine for machine learning and AI related tasks.Apple has also ditched the Lightning Port on the tablet and switched over to USB Type-C port. The iPad Pros also have front and rear cameras. At the back you have a 12-megapixel sensor and a 7-megapixel sensor on the front. Connectivity options on iPad Pro include a type-C USB port, that supports USB 3.1 Gen 2, as well as Gigabit-class LTE and a Smart Connector on the bottom side for the Smart Keyboard folio.