Apple iPad Pro M2 and 10th Gen iPad Now Available In India: Price, Specifications

Apple launched the iPad Pro M2 and the new 10th gen iPad without much fanfare but now you can pick them up in India, both online and offline. The new M2-series chip powering the iPad Pro is the only change for the series, as the design remains unchanged. As for the 10th gen iPad, Apple has given it a new look, and the hardware has been upgraded, but so has its price tag.

Apple iPad Pro M2 and 10th Gen iPad India Price And Availability

Apple iPad Pro M2 comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes and you can pick it up in silver or space grey colours. iPad Pro M2 is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

As for the 10th gen iPad, you have the LTE version selling for Rs 59,900. The 256GB model starts from Rs 59,900 and the cellular version costs Rs 74,900. Apple also has the Magic Keyboard that you can buy for Rs 24,900 and the Apple Pencil compatible with this model is priced at Rs 9,500. Apple is offering the new iPad in new colours like silver, blue, pink and yellow.

iPad Pro M2 and 10th Gen iPad Specifications

The iPad Pro 2022 comes with the M2 chip that features an 8-core CPU with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. In addition to big updates to Messages, new tools in Mail and Safari, the new Weather app, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up, iPadOS 16 also introduces powerful productivity features like Stage Manager.

Stage Manager is an entirely new multitasking experience that automatically organises apps and windows. Later this year, the Stage Manager will offer external display support with resolutions of up to 6K.

The 10th gen iPad gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers a pixel density of 264 PPI. It features a Touch ID on the power button at the top like the iPad Air, and the bezel on the screen has been reduced.

It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip and you get it with the iPadOS 16 version out of the box. But since it doesn’t get the M-series chip, the Stage Manager feature will not work on this model. The iPad has a single 12-megapixel camera on the front and back, wherein the former supports landscape mode.

