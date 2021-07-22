Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & More: Best Tablets In India In July 2021

Tablets started off as a promising new product category when they became a thing back in the days. However, over the years, there hasn’t been much of a significant breakthrough in the usage of tablets and the only ones that have made a market for themselves seem to be Apple’s iPad range. However, there are companies that have relentlessly been making tablets year after year in order to give users a portable experience and improved usability over what they’d have from devices like their smartphones. There are good options in the market like Samsung Galaxy Tab range that is said to be the most popular Android-based tablet. Let us take a look at some of the best tablets that are available in the Indian market as of now.

iPad Air 4th Generation: Apple’s iPad can safely be called the most popular range of tablets in the world. The Apple iPad Air is one of the best, more accessible iPad model that gives you the full iPad experience. The iPad Air 4th Generation is priced at Rs 54,900 onwards and comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The iPad Air is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. The iPad Air is available in Sky Blue, Green, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colours.

iPad Pro: We can’t talk about best tablets and not talk about the actual best tablet out there. The Apple iPad Pro is said to be one of the most powerful tablets in the world. It is powered by Apple’s critically-acclaimed M1 chipset and comes with a mini-LED display that Apple calls the XDR display. The iPad Pro 2021 comes in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Out of the two, only the 12.9-inch one comes with a mini-LED display. The 11-inch iPad Air is priced at Rs 71,990 onwards, while the 12.9-inch variant is priced at Rs 99,900 onwards in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/ S7+: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 55,999 onwards in India, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced at Rs 79,999 onwards in India. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch 120Hz display, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Both the tablets are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, that is expandable via a microSD card slot.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro - Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a very capable tablet that comes with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED display. The tablet is priced at Rs 44,990 onwards and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is claimed to offer up to15 hours of battery life. The Lenovo P11 Pro has dual camera on both front and rear of the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Priced at Rs 17,999, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is the cheapest one on the list as it is more for the average user who needs a tablet for more casual usage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch screen. At the back, there’s an 8-megapixel primary shooter, and the front panel carries a 2-megapixel camera. Customers can choose between the 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage model or the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB. The tablet comes with a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It comes in Grey and Silver finishes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here