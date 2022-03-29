Apple iPad Pro With M2 Chip Coming Later This Year? Here's What You Need To Know

Apple’s iPad Pro is the company’s most powerful tablet offering. Last year, Apple had updated the iPad Pro with an Apple M1 chipset in order to take that performance bit a level further. Now, the company is rumoured to bring an M2-powered iPad Pro later this year. In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who follows Apple developments closely, has said that since the company did not launch an iPad Pro during its Spring event this year, it may launch the new models between September and November this year.

Earlier, Gurman had hinted that Apple may bring the “widest new hardware products in its history in 2022." Apple’s new iPad Pro models were launched in March in 2016, then in June in 2017, then in October 2018, March 2020, and then in April 2021. This shows that the company launches iPad Pro models between a 13 to 16 month time frame. If the company launches the next iPad Pro between September and November, then the 2021 model will be the longest-living iPad Pro model with a 19 month life cycle.

There have been several rumours about the next generation iPad Pro. Gurman, in his latest report hints that the next iPad Pro may come with the next generation of Apple’s in-house silicon chipsets. The M2 chip is expected to come with similar specifications as the M1 with eight cores, and will be built on a 4nm process. It is said to come with additional GPU codes with 9 or 10, as compared to the M1’s 7 and 8-core GPU options. The next-generation iPad Pro is also expected to come with a sleek look and faster MagSafe charging.

Currently, the iPad Pro (2021) is available in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. The iPad Pro comes in two colour options - silver and space grey, and comes with up to 2TB of internal storage. The tablet comes with a Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate). The tablet is powered by an Apple M1 chip with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores and a 16-core Neural Engine. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage.

