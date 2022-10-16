Apple iPad Pro With M2 Chip Launching In Few Days, Mac Pros Later: Report

Apple is going to launch the new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips in the coming days, as per Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who is generally spot on with Apple updates. Now he claims that the M2-powered iPad Pro models will be revealed via a press release in the next few days.

He adds that Apple will have the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch versions upgraded to the latest M-series silicone. These two models are unlikely to see major design changes but could be offered with MagSafe wireless charging support. Gurman mentioned all this via his Power On newsletter. Many expected Apple to host another launch event to bring these devices, but the incremental changes could have allowed the company to focus on bigger events.

Interestingly, Gurman does not talk about the 10.9-inch iPad getting a refresh, which has been widely expected this month. Instead, he talks about Apple’s focus on releasing the iPadOS 16 version for the older iPad Pros and the new ones. This version introduces the Stage Manager feature to all the iPads running on the M-series chip, including the iPad Air 5th gen version launched earlier this year.

Apple launched the iPad Pro models last year, so it is overdue an upgrade, that too with the M2 chips. As for the M2-powered MacBook Pros, Gurman says the product could be announced later this year, or early 2023.

Gurman had earlier mentioned that iPadOS 16 will be rolling out on October 24, so it is possible that his ‘next few days’ for the iPad Pros will be on the same date. iPadOS 16 version was showcased during the WWDC 2022 earlier this year, wherein the company introduced the new Stage Manager feature.

But the early promise fizzled out when the beta version was riddled with many issues, and the feature wasn’t working as planned. Apple was forced to delay the release of iPadOS 16 to October, and now it is likely that Apple will offer the iPadOS 16.1 version itself.

