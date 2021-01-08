Apple iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display May Launch in March, Said to Feature Same Design as its Predecessor

Apple will reportedly launch the next-generation iPad Pro in March this year. After sharing some details about the ninth-generation iPad this week, Japanese publication MacOtakara claims that the new iPad Pro will feature a 12.9-inch display with Mini-LED panel which is in line with previous rumours. Additionally, the iPad Pro 2021 will reportedly come with the same design as its predecessor. Notably, Apple launched the 2020 edition of the iPad Pro in two sizes (11-inch and 12.9-inch) with LiDAR scanner and A12Z Bionic chipset in March last year.

The report adds that the iPad Pro 2021's rear camera module would also be similar to the one included in the iPad Pro 2020, though without the protruding lens. Corroborating previous rumours, the report further claims that the 12.9-inch Pro model might have a thicker body to accommodate a new Mini-LED display. Notably, Apple is said to reduce the number of speaker holes by two-thirds in the new lineup, and their position has also changed. The Mini-LED display tech uses the LCD screen and offers enhanced brightness and contrast with improved power efficiency and lower burn-in risks. Apple is also rumoured to unveil new iPad Pro models with the OLED panel later this year. The company used OLED screens in the previous iPhone 12 models.

To recall, the iPad Pro 2020 models come with a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera besides the LiDAR sensor. Its price in India starts at Rs 71,900 for the 11-inch model, while the 12-inch variant carries a price tag of starting Rs 89,900. Meanwhile, the new 9th generation entry-level iPad will reportedly have the same 10.2-inch display as the 8th generation iPad but will be slimmer and lighter body than the previous version. MacOtakara had claimed that the next iPad 9 is likely to be based on the iPad Air third generation.