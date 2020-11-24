Apple iPad Pro With OLED Display May Launch in the Second Half of 2021

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad Pro model that would feature an OLED panel. Currently, Apple iPad lineup uses LCD panels that the company refers to as 'Liquid Retina' display. According to The Elec, Samsung Display and LG Display will provide the OLED screen which also supply the display tech for the current iPhone 12 models. The new iPad Pro is said to launch in the second half of 2021, and the exact availability detail remains unclear. Notably, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that the next iPad lineup would start using mini-LED displays in the first half of 2021.

The report adds that iPad Pro might use an enhanced OLED screen compared to the ones used in smartphones by various OEMs. The OLED display tech is expected to result in higher brightness as well as lower chances of burn-in issues. Samsung is also reportedly renovating one of its production lines at its A4 factory in Asan, South Korea to produce the OLED screens for the iPad. "The company was adding a distribution chamber to the organic material deposition chamber to deposit red, green and blue in tandem. This will allow the firm to deposit one layer of RGB, send the substrate back to the front of the production line, and stack an emitting layer atop it," The Elect report read.

It is speculated that with the new iPad Pro models, Apple would hope to boost its sale as the pandemic led rise to global tablets shipments. According to Strategy Analytics, tablet shipment increased by 33 percent year-on-year in the third quarter (July to September) of 2020 as a result of more people adopting work from home. The report citing the data firm notes that Apple and Samsung saw their tablet shipments increase by 49 percent and 87 percent in Q3 2020 in comparison to the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, in September this year, Kuo had indicated that Apple would launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020. The Mini-LED backlit display is also said to feature on the 10.2-inch iPad, and 7.9-inch iPad Mini.