Apple iPadOS 15 Finally Brings App Widgets And These iPad Models Are Eligible for Software Update

Apple unveiled the next-generation iPadOS 15 at the WWDC 2021 last night, and as expected, the company has announced a host of changes coming to iPad models. Although iPadOS 15 will officially roll out later this year, the first developer beta is now available for developers — and we now know which devices are compatible with the update. Apple says that some features are subject to change before the final rollout, and select upgrades may not be available in all regions or all languages. In terms of availability, iPad 5th generation, iPad 6th generation, iPad 7th generation, iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 2nd generation, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad mini 4th generation, iPad mini 5th generation, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation, 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 4th generation, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro will receive the next software version.

In terms of features, iPadOS 15 has yet again kept the focus on multitasking with Apple’s tablets. This begins with new keyboard shortcuts and a new docking bar design to ease multitasking on iPads. There is now an even easier way to enable multitasking, and the iPadOS Home Screen is much more organised thanks to widgets that can be placed within home apps. Apps can be grouped together as per genres, and accessed from app galleries. Other features include an amped-up new Safari browser with web extensions on iPad, FaceTime, SharePlay and Quick Note on iPadOS 15, Live Text and new Spotlight search, and finally, better performance of the Translate app for smoother language translations.

