Apple iPhone 11 Arriving in Three Models With A13 Chip, New Taptic Engine and More
The new iPhone 11 models will have an upgraded Taptic Engine, new A13 chipset, improved cameras and more.
For all iPhone fans out there, here is good news for you. Much like last year's introduction of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, Apple is all set to release three new 'iPhone 11' models this year. The new iPhones will feature the new Apple A13 chip, internally known by its platform codename Cebu, model T8030.
According to those who got the opportunity to see the device, all the three iPhone 11 models will continue to feature a Lightning port, contrary to speculation that they would be moving to USB-C after the change on iPad Pro last year. The iPhone 11 models are known as D42 (iPhone12,3) which will replace the iPhone XS; D43 (iPhone12,5) which will replace the iPhone XS Max; and N104 (iPhone12,1) which will replace the iPhone XR. D42 and D43 will have OLED Retina display, while N104 will still feature the Liquid Retina LCD display just like the current generation. All three iPhones will feature the same screen resolution as their predecessors.
The iPhone models this year will also feature a new type of Taptic Engine, known by the codename Leap Haptics. It is not clear what type of features this new engine will enable at this point, but it is possible that it’s geared towards improving Haptic Touch since the new devices won’t feature 3D Touch. It could also be aimed at providing a better experience while gaming.
Since it debuted with the iPhone 6s, Apple has not been able to include 3D Touch in any iPad model. iOS 13 will have Haptic Touch for all devices including iPad and iPod and will require a slightly longer press. The camera will play a pivotal role in all the smartphones. Like the numerous rumours we have seen, the model replacing the iPhone XS models will feature three cameras on the back contained within a square. Wide-angle camera in iPhone 11 will have a feature called Smart Frame that will capture the area around the framed area in pictures and videos. The user will be able to adjust the framing or perform automatic perspective and crop corrections in post. The extra information will be kept for a limited period after which it will automatically discard due to privacy reasons. The iPhone 11 will also have an upgraded front-facing camera, adding support for slo-mo recording at 120 frames per second.
