Apple iPhone 11 Available At Effective Price of Rs 41,900, Deals on iPhone 12, MacBooks During Holi Sale

Apple’s iPhone 11 is available at an effective price of Rs 41,900 under a limited period Holi offer from Apple reseller Imagine. The offer is applicable to buyers on both online and offline Imagine stores. Imagine has also introduced discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini during its Holi sale. During the sale, buyers of the iPhone 11 can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 along with accessories worth up to Rs 8,000, effectively bringing the price down by Rs 13,000. If users opt for exchange, they get a further Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, which will bring the price further down to Rs 38,900. The Apple retailer is also selling the iPhone 12 Mini at an effective price of Rs 48,900 and the iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 65,900 during its Holi sale.

The offer is valid for buyers on both Imagine website and offline store. There is no clarity on how long the offer will be running for, but the HDFC cashback is only applicable until March 27. Apart from iPhones, the Imagine Holi sale is also offering discounts on the M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13-inch). During the sale, the MacBook Air’s 512GB storage variant is being sold at an effective price of Rs 98,900, and the MacBook Pro (13-inch) 512GB storage variant is going for Rs 1,22,900. Imagine has announced Rs 6,000 HDFC cashback on MacBook Air and Rs 7,000 cashback on MacBook Pro (13-inch). Apart from that, the retailer is giving accessories worth up to Rs 13,000 with the M1-powered MacBook laptops.

The iPhone 11 was launched in 2019 as the entry-level iPhone offering from the Cupertino-based giant and has since been one of the most popular model in its price segment. The iPhone 11 also emerged as the most shipped smartphone of 2020, according to market research firm Omdia. It comes with a 6.10-inch Liquid Retina Display and is powered by Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic chipset. There is a dual rear camera setup on the iPhone 11 that includes two 12-megapixel sensors. The smartphone comes in attractive colours like Black, Green, (PRODUCT) Red, Purple, Yellow, and White.