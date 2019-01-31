English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone 11 Concept Advertisement Envisions Upcoming Smartphone: Watch Video
The concept video shows how the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 could look like.
The concept video shows how the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 could look like.
The next version of the iPhone is still months away, but that doesn’t stop the creative mind. We’ve already seen a couple of renders made by certain designers who believe how the iPhone XI could be. Today we have yet another design by Gunho Lee, a 3D artist who has made a concept advertisement for the ‘iPhone 11’ and we got to say, it looks amazing.
The video is a teaser-styled advertisement similar to how Apple does and looks pretty convincing. The device looks like a mix of the iPhone X with some design elements of the iPhone 4, and SE. It features a glass finish with a metal frame in the middle. There’s also triple camera on the back panel, which looks a bit more believable than the earlier renders.
The video also mentions a special product RED version, a 120Hz display just like the iPad Pro, Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, second-generation FaceID sensors, and a new Touch ID system utilising an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is very well-made and could even fool a layman for a minute, but of course this is just a concept video.
Just a few days back, ConceptsiPhone published a concept trailer on YouTube featuring a glossy device adhering to nearly all the rumors we've heard so far about the iPhone 11, right down to the suspected triple rear camera. A couple weeks ago, OnLeaks partnered with Digit to produce its own concept of the upcoming device, though this one displayed the three lenses in an asymmetric triangular design.
