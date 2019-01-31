Apple iPhone 11 Concept Advertisement Envisions Upcoming Smartphone: Watch Video

The next version of the iPhone is still months away, but that doesn’t stop the creative mind. We’ve already seen a couple of renders made by certain designers who believe how the iPhone XI could be. Today we have yet another design by Gunho Lee, a 3D artist who has made a concept advertisement for the ‘iPhone 11’ and we got to say, it looks amazing.The video is a teaser-styled advertisement similar to how Apple does and looks pretty convincing. The device looks like a mix of the iPhone X with some design elements of the iPhone 4, and SE. It features a glass finish with a metal frame in the middle. There’s also triple camera on the back panel, which looks a bit more believable than the earlier renders.The video also mentions a special product RED version, a 120Hz display just like the iPad Pro, Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, second-generation FaceID sensors, and a new Touch ID system utilising an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is very well-made and could even fool a layman for a minute, but of course this is just a concept video.Just a few days back, ConceptsiPhone published a concept trailer on YouTube featuring a glossy device adhering to nearly all the rumors we've heard so far about the iPhone 11, right down to the suspected triple rear camera. A couple weeks ago, OnLeaks partnered with Digit to produce its own concept of the upcoming device, though this one displayed the three lenses in an asymmetric triangular design.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.