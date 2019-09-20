Apple iPhone 11 costs Rs 44,250 on Flipkart if You Avail All the Deals

The Apple iPhone 11 lineup is just one week away from going up on sale, and preorders are now live across most online platforms. Earlier today, we uncovered the best combination of deals that you can avail if you wish to buy the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max on Amazon, the details of which you can find here. Beyond Amazon, the iPhone 11 lineup will also go up for sale on Flipkart, and is now available for preorders on Flipkart’s website, along with deals that can be availed in combination. Here’s looking at the best prices that you can buy the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 11 can be availed with a flat discount of Rs 6,000, if you use an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering exchange deals of up to Rs 14,650, depending on the device that you exchange for the iPhone 11. You further have six-month, no-cost EMIs from HDFC Bank, and the standard array of EMIs from various banks that apply for most smartphones.

With an HDFC Bank discount of Rs 6,000, and in exchange of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (the most valued phone on the Flipkart exchange chart), prospective customers can avail the iPhone 11 for Rs 44,250. The other two top exchange valuation smartphones that can be availed in this deal are the OnePlus 6T, exchanging which will fetch you the new iPhone at Rs 48,200. Lastly, exchanging a Google Pixel 2XL, which has been around for about two years, will get you the new iPhone at Rs 51,000. All prices apply for the base storage variant only.

In combination with this, HDFC Bank also offers a six-month, no-cost EMI offer, availing which can get you the iPhone 11 at a monthly instalment of Rs 7,375 per month, which is the lowest price that you can pay for any of the new iPhones in India, on Flipkart.

The iPhone 11 Pro’s base storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900. With a flat HDFC Bank discount of Rs 6,000, and the peak exchange value of Rs 14,650 with the Samsung Galaxy S9, the iPhone 11 Pro can be bought at Rs 79,250. In exchange for the OnePlus 6T, customers can buy the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 83,200, while swapping the Google Pixel 2XL will get the new iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 86,000.

With the no-cost EMI and with the exchange offer, the iPhone 11 Pro can be bought for Rs 13,208 per month, which is the lowest price that you can pay for it in India, on Flipkart.

Priced at Rs 1,09,900, the iPhone 11 Pro Max gets a slightly higher flat discount from HDFC Bank, of Rs 7,000. Hence, with the exchange values remaining constant, lowest prices for the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Flipkart are Rs 89,250 (in exchange for the Samsung Galaxy S9), Rs 93,200 (in exchange for the OnePlus 6T) and Rs 96,000 (in exchange for the Google Pixel 2XL).

With HDFC Bank’s no-cost EMI offer, the lowest computable price for the iPhone 11 Pro Max stands for Rs 14,875 per month, on Flipkart.

Among all the deals, the iPhone 11’s exchange deal with the Pixel 2XL, in combination with the HDFC Bank offer, sounds like a solid deal to us. At Rs 51,000 flat or Rs 8,500 per month (for six months), the iPhone 11 sounds like a robust purchase that will offer you the best of Apple’s latest software features, while being presumably future-proof for two or three years.

