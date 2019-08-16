Apple iPhone 11 Event Reportedly Scheduled for September 10

It seems that Apple will be announcing its new 2019 range of iPhones on September 10. The company has just released a new beta update for iOS 13 for all registered developers, making it the seventh beta before the official release. According to a report, the new update features a code buried deep which reveals the above-mentioned launch date.

Now this is more of an assumption, but makes a lot of sense. An asset within the new iOS 13 beta update includes a screenshot with the date September 10. Notably, the name of the asset is "HoldForRelease", which is a clear indication as to when exactly Apple is planning to release the final stable version of iOS 13, essentially alongside the new iPhones. A similar asset from last year had the date September 12, the same date when Apple launched its trio of iPhone in 2018.

If the launch is indeed going to happen on September 10, we can expect the company to begin pre-orders for the new, presumably three, iPhones on September 13. The first set of countries to get the new iPhones should be around September 20, and September 27 for those regions marked in the second wave.

This year we can expect Apple to launch three new iPhones yet again. The lineup should include upgrades to the iPhone XS and XS Max as well as the iPhone XR. From what we’ve heard, we can expect the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to feature triple-lens camera setups, while the new iPhone 11R to get a dual-camera system.

