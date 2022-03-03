Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Available At Discounted Prices On Amazon - Here's How Much They Cost

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 smartphones are available at their lowest price right now. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 49,900 for the base 64GB storage variant on Amazon. Apart from this, buyers can avail bank discounts and exchange offers in order to bring the price significantly down. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is going for as low as Rs 53,999 for the base 64GB variant of the Blue colour.

The iPhone 11 which is available for Rs 49,900 also has a Rs 4,000 discount for ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, and Kotak Bank card holders. This brings the smartphone’s price down to Rs 45,900. Further, users can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900 off to lower the price even further. The exchange amount will depend on the smartphone’s condition.

The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is available at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 on Amazon, only for the blue colour 64GB variant. Other colours are available at different prices. The smartphone is available at a Rs 11,901 discount from its Rs 65,900 sticker price. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available at Rs 60,999 on Amazon. On the iPhone 12 as well, buyers can avail an exchange offer, which also varies on the older smartphone’s condition and value.

The iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 74,900 on Amazon, a Rs 5,000 discount from the sticker price. Here as well, users have a Rs 6,000 discount on SBI, ICICI Bank, and Kotak bank cards. iPhone 13 buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 14,900 and the exchange value is calculated on the basis of your existing smartphone’s condition.

