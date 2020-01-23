Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple iPhone 11 is Selling so Well That TSMC May Have to Increase A13 Chip Production

Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have outsold 2018's releases in the Chinese market, even without 5G facilities.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple iPhone 11 is Selling so Well That TSMC May Have to Increase A13 Chip Production
Image for Representation

The rising popularity of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro has prompted Apple to ask chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to increase the production of the A13 processor. According to a report in Bloomberg, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have outsold 2018's releases in the Chinese market, even without 5G capabilities just yet. The report says that "iPhone demand has been outperforming the market and Apple’s expectations", and has cited a source as saying that the cheapest iPhone 11 model that has an LCD display screen was the driving force behind the increase in demand.This comes just ahead of the expected launch of the smaller and more affordable iPhone sometime in the next few weeks, and could be the newest addition to the iPhone line-up.

Another reason for Apple to increase the production of chips by TSMC could be for for the upcoming launch of a new model of iPhone that is slated to be priced at a more affordable price point. The iPhone SE successor, as it is popularly referred to, is slated for mass production in February, will reportedly be unveiled in March. However, both TSMC and Apple have declined to comment on the same. Apart from the A13 chipset, the Taiwan based TSMC will also be manufacturing and supplying the A14 chip for the newer versions of iPhones as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram