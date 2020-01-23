Apple iPhone 11 is Selling so Well That TSMC May Have to Increase A13 Chip Production
Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have outsold 2018's releases in the Chinese market, even without 5G facilities.
Image for Representation
The rising popularity of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro has prompted Apple to ask chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to increase the production of the A13 processor. According to a report in Bloomberg, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have outsold 2018's releases in the Chinese market, even without 5G capabilities just yet. The report says that "iPhone demand has been outperforming the market and Apple’s expectations", and has cited a source as saying that the cheapest iPhone 11 model that has an LCD display screen was the driving force behind the increase in demand.This comes just ahead of the expected launch of the smaller and more affordable iPhone sometime in the next few weeks, and could be the newest addition to the iPhone line-up.
Another reason for Apple to increase the production of chips by TSMC could be for for the upcoming launch of a new model of iPhone that is slated to be priced at a more affordable price point. The iPhone SE successor, as it is popularly referred to, is slated for mass production in February, will reportedly be unveiled in March. However, both TSMC and Apple have declined to comment on the same. Apart from the A13 chipset, the Taiwan based TSMC will also be manufacturing and supplying the A14 chip for the newer versions of iPhones as well.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- Thailand Masters: Indian Campaign Over on Day 1 as Saina, Srikanth, Sameer and Prannoy Lose in Round 1