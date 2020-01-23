Apple iPhone 11 is Selling so Well That TSMC May Have to Increase A13 Chip Production

The rising popularity of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro has prompted Apple to ask chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to increase the production of the A13 processor. According to a report in Bloomberg, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have outsold 2018's releases in the Chinese market, even without 5G capabilities just yet. The report says that "iPhone demand has been outperforming the market and Apple’s expectations", and has cited a source as saying that the cheapest iPhone 11 model that has an LCD display screen was the driving force behind the increase in demand.This comes just ahead of the expected launch of the smaller and more affordable iPhone sometime in the next few weeks, and could be the newest addition to the iPhone line-up.

Another reason for Apple to increase the production of chips by TSMC could be for for the upcoming launch of a new model of iPhone that is slated to be priced at a more affordable price point. The iPhone SE successor, as it is popularly referred to, is slated for mass production in February, will reportedly be unveiled in March. However, both TSMC and Apple have declined to comment on the same. Apart from the A13 chipset, the Taiwan based TSMC will also be manufacturing and supplying the A14 chip for the newer versions of iPhones as well.

