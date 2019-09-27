Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Last Minute Pre-Order Deals on Flipkart

Today is the day. You can finally get your hands on the new Apple iPhone 11 lineup as the entire range will be available from stores starting at 6.30PM IST. For the ones who have pre-ordered online, shipping begins September 28. But in case you haven't you still have a couple of hours. While almost all the models of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are sold out on Flipkart, you can still pre-order the iPhone Pro 256GB variant in Gold at Rs 1,13,900 or the iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB and 256GB variants in Gold for Rs 1,09,900 and Rs 1,23,900 are also available for pre-order.

The iPhone 11 Pro can be availed with a flat discount of Rs 6,000, if you use an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering exchange deals of up to Rs 14,00, depending on the device that you exchange for the iPhone 11 Pro. You further have six-month, no-cost EMIs from HDFC Bank, and the standard array of EMIs from various banks that apply for most smartphones. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max get a flat HDFC Bank discount of Rs 7,000, as well as the special maximum exchange value of Rs 14,000 when you exchange an old device. Additionally, you can get no-cost EMI option of six-months using your HDFC Bank card.

You better hurry if you want to avail the benefits of pre-ordering the device, as almost all the variants of the iPhone 11 series are sold out.

