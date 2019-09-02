Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far

Less than 10 days before Apple’s official iPhone launch event, all three upcoming iPhones’ specifications have been leaked on Chinese tech news outlet MyDrivers, including the spec sheet, prices and names. So far, reports suggest that the 2019 iPhones will be named iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, succeeding the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. All three shall be powered by Apple’s A13 chip, will support Face ID, feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as bilateral wireless charging.

Apple's September 10 launch event (scheduled at 10:30PM IST) is in line with the company's annual launch schedule, usually slated for the second week of September. Apart from the new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 5 is also expected to be launched at the event. While other hardware has also been talked about, we expect Apple to host a separate event for devices such as the new MacBooks and iPads, later this year.

Coming back to the iPhone launch event, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens, respectively. Both are said to support the Apple Pencil, and a 12-megapixel front camera. The phones are also expected to feature 12-megapixel triple rear camera setups. While the iPhone 11 Pro may have a 3,190mAh battery and be priced onward of at $999 (~Rs 71,860), the iPhone 11 Pro Max may come with a 3,500mAh battery, and its introductory price may begin at $1,099 (~Rs 79,050). Although the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be this year's de facto flagships, the square camera hump on their back has sparked controversy, as the ungainly design is highly unlike the clean features expected from Apple.

At $749 (~Rs 53,880), the iPhone 11 should be the least expensive of the lot, with a 6.1-inch LCD screen, 4GB RAM and a 3,110mAh battery. It is expected to have a dual-camera setup on the back, an improvement over its predecessor, the iPhone XR’s single-camera setup. This variant, however, will not be compatible with the Apple Pencil.

The official launch invite, which is 'by innovation only', shows a multi-hued Apple logo in green, blue, yellow, red and purple. In all likelihood, apart from the standard white, silver, rose gold, black and space grey, the iPhone 11 may be available in green and purple as well, in an interesting departure from tradition. A recent leak also suggested a much-welcome change from the Lightning port to USB-C.

Apple will most probably release the iPhone 11 series of smartphones to the market on September 20, making it the first time that all three models are launched simultaneously.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.